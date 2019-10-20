BitTube (TUBE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,200.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and TradeOgre. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $7,200.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTube has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00700786 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002324 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 205,891,850 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

