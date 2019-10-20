Blacer Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00662341 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027479 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004530 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002807 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000692 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.