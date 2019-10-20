Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackline from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. First Analysis started coverage on Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blackline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.60.

NASDAQ BL opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -178.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Blackline has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $56.29.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,500 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 33.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,906,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,018,000 after buying an additional 481,071 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 114.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 788,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,201,000 after buying an additional 421,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,949,000 after buying an additional 349,712 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 311.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 431,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

