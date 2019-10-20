BlackRock Inc. Acquires 373,398 Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,675,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Red Lion Hotels worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Red Lion Hotels by 71.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 229,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Red Lion Hotels by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Red Lion Hotels by 39.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 6.7% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RLH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Red Lion Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of RLH stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

