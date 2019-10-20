BlackRock Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 1,878.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.66% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $115.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,447.33% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

PHAS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

