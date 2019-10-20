BlackRock Inc. Purchases 67,254 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 976,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $12,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HMTV stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

