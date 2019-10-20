BlackRock Inc. Purchases 71,925 Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.49% of Tilly’s worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $305.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. Tilly’s Inc has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $18.28.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.67 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.11%. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

