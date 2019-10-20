Block-Logic Hits Market Cap of $55,470.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $55,470.00 and approximately $1,720.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

