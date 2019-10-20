Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. Has $353,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43,354 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 260.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $95.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1244 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

