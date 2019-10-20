Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.03 and a 52-week high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

