Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of BRG opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.02 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 58.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 143,116 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7,181.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 128,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 126,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.