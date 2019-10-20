BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) a $16.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eldorado Gold from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.15.

EGO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,840. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.85. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $173.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.76 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 84.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 298,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 45,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 30,263.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 461,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,899,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 190,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,947,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

