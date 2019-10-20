BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.42.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,463,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,251,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,438,000 after acquiring an additional 751,196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,436,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,726,000 after acquiring an additional 59,353 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

