Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Bonavista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.60 price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$0.88.

Shares of TSE BNP opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. Bonavista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 million and a PE ratio of 5.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$81.49 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bonavista Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bonavista Energy news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 298,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,325.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,334,100 shares in the company, valued at C$18,150,345.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

