Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 119.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.67, for a total value of $951,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,302.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total value of $5,596,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,845. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.84.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $393.56 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $230.93 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.51. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

