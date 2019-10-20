Bottos Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, CoinEgg and Bibox. During the last week, Bottos has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $487,281.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00042453 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.37 or 0.06217014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00042130 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, BigONE, IDEX, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

