BoutsPro Achieves Market Capitalization of $84,178.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $84,178.00 and approximately $23,739.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro launched on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

