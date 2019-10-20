Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $128.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $134.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.