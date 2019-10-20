Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $161.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $164.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.