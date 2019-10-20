Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 170 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $192.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.42. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $147.58 and a 52 week high of $198.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2371 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.