Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells $578,860.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $286.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $208.23 and a 52-week high of $323.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.70. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

