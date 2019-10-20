Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $286.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.70. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.23 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.98 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.06.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

