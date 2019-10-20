BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $2.48. BroadVision shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BroadVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative net margin of 72.12% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

In other BroadVision news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc purchased 46,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $61,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 89,654 shares of company stock worth $121,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

BroadVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVSN)

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

