Brokerages Anticipate KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.28 Million

Analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) will post $40.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.64 million. KVH Industries posted sales of $43.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full year sales of $158.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $160.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $175.31 million, with estimates ranging from $173.30 million to $177.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KVH Industries.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). KVH Industries had a net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,074. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,954 shares of company stock worth $59,134 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,762,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

