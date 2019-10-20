Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report sales of $75.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.10 million and the highest is $75.90 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $69.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $300.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $301.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $368.84 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $371.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.38 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 118,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,145. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.78. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 423,900.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

