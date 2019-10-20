Brokerages Expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blackline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Blackline posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. Blackline’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. First Analysis initiated coverage on Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 531,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,753. Blackline has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $1,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $547,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,500. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackline by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,133,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,949,000 after acquiring an additional 349,712 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Blackline by 5.0% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,068,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,217,000 after buying an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 33.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,906,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,018,000 after buying an additional 481,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackline by 17.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,379,000 after buying an additional 213,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

