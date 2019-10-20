Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Crocs posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Crocs from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.79. 1,465,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,885. Crocs has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $183,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC raised its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Crocs by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 18.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.