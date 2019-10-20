Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) PT at $27.80

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. 208,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.95. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.05 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 2,250 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $54,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $49,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at $147,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $269,516 and sold 9,750 shares valued at $227,234. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $887,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 75.2% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 321,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,802 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 64,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,860,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,398,000 after purchasing an additional 148,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

