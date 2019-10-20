Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Target Price at $146.23

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.23.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $157.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

NYSE DHR opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $147.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $2,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,569. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,897,635,000 after purchasing an additional 686,421 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,929,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,194,000 after buying an additional 41,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,753,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,255,000 after buying an additional 188,752 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Danaher by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,945,000 after buying an additional 1,424,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 10,853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after buying an additional 3,631,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

