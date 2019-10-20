Brokerages Set NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT at $59.47

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on NetApp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on NetApp to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

NTAP traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $53.49. 1,574,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,216. NetApp has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $330,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,715,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 119,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 103,545 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,126,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,117,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,816,000 after acquiring an additional 332,665 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

