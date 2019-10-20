Brokerages Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) PT at GBX 285.56

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 285.56 ($3.73).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Tesco stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 244 ($3.19). The company had a trading volume of 36,101,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.61. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.10 ($3.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

In other Tesco news, insider Mikael Olsson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £35,250 ($46,060.37).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

