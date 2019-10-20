Brokerages Set Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) PT at $16.84

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 52.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 88.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

NYSE WLL traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 7,001,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,669,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $615.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $426.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.02 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

