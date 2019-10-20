Brokerages Set XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) PT at $27.50

Shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $84,084.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,384 shares in the company, valued at $228,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $110,293.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,111 shares of company stock worth $278,486 over the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $1,479,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XOMA by 18.9% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,019 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XOMA by 2,151.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. XOMA has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. XOMA had a negative net margin of 72.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Equities analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

