Brokers Set Expectations for Bsr Reit’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$37.45 million during the quarter.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.