Brookstone Capital Management Buys 29,382 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,382 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 870.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5%.

