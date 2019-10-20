Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.12 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,686 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN opened at $73.09 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

