Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,044 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,708,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.