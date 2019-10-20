Brookstone Capital Management Sells 8,244 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 29.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,456,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,214,000 after acquiring an additional 329,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 734,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 695,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $173.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.03). Watsco had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.61%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

