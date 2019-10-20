BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Alphabet by 69.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,765,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,244.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,216.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,175.85. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

