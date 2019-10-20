BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 62,859 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,859 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 357.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $101,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,700.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $35,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,667. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

