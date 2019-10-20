BTIG Research Reiterates “$89.00” Price Target for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) received a $89.00 price target from stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRC. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $78.25. 321,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.