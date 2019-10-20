Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

COG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE COG opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Delaney purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,314. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 53,255 shares of company stock worth $895,416. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $625,000. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 208.6% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 179,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 121,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 93.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,817,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 880,302 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

