Calix (CALX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calix (NYSE:CALX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Calix to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.95 million. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $6.98 on Friday. Calix has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $381.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 16,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $97,457.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 94,478 shares of company stock valued at $567,898. 18.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

