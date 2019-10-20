Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 4,872 NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 49.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other NV5 Global news, Director Gerald J. Salontai sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $93,013.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $512,595.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,233,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,711 shares of company stock worth $763,089. Insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $895.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. NV5 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

