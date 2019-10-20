Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 9,342 Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PUK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Prudential Public by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prudential Public by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Prudential Public by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Prudential Public by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUK opened at $38.83 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Prudential Public’s previous dividend of $0.34. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

PUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

