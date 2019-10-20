Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CECO Environmental worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 267.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 100.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 111,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 142.9% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 59,623 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.67 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

