Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $82.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

In other news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

