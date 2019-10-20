Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.16. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$9.04 and a 1-year high of C$11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $923.18 million and a P/E ratio of -14.42.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.