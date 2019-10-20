Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 609 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

