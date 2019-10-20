Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 809 UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 214.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UGI opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.57.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

